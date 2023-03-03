Bristol murder probe after man found dead
A murder inquiry has begun after a man was found dead at an address in south Bristol.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested after the victim's body was found by emergency crews in Southville at around 13:30 GMT on Thursday.
The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene in Coronation Road, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Formal identification has yet to be carried out, but the man's next of kin have been informed, the force added.
A post-mortem examination is set to take place and the suspect is being held in custody on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this incredibly distressing time for them.
"Officers remain at the scene and will continue to carry out enquiries at the address over the next few days."
Det Ch Insp Almond said officers would be carrying out more patrols in the area in the coming days.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
