Bristol: Natasha Abrahart parents join student suicide vigils
- Published
Candlelit vigils have been held to highlight the issue of student suicide.
The parents of Natasha Abrahart, a University of Bristol student who took her own life in 2018, are backing calls for universities do more.
Vigils were held in memory of Natasha and other students in Bristol, London and Edinburgh on Saturday.
"This is not just about suicide. Underpinning it is a student mental-health crisis," said Bob Abrahart, Natasha's father.
"It will impact on every student at every single institution in the country."
Natasha's mother Maggie said they want a change in the law to put pressure on universities.
She said: "We feel there needs to be a force behind it so that there are repercussions if they choose not to follow the guidance or choose not to do what's in the student's best interest."
A judge ruled Natasha was discriminated against by the University of Bristol, which failed to make adjustments for her social anxiety disorder.
The 20-year-old, who was in her second year, was found dead on the day she was due to take part in a group presentation in a 329-seat lecture theatre.
The university was ordered to pay more than £50,000 in damages.
Support 'has been improved'
The University of Bristol, which said it may appeal the verdict in Natasha's case, said it has improved support for students who are struggling with their mental health, and have introduced a wide range of services that provide crucial early interventions.
A petition lobbying the government to do more to support students was signed by those who gathered for the vigil outside the University of Bristol's Wills Memorial Building.
It calls for the creation of a statutory duty of care for students in higher education.
Campaigners hope to gather the 100,000 signatures they need to trigger a debate in Westminster.
The government told the BBC that universities already have a general duty of care not to cause harm and further legislation would be "disproportionate".
Luke Ginty from campaign group For The 100 said: "I would say [to the government] look at the 100 student suicides on campus each year, and if there are care and legal obligations in place, they are clearly not enough."