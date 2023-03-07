New Ashley Down railway station construction gets under way
- Published
Construction work on a new train station in Bristol has got under way, the region's metro mayor says.
The station, at Ashley Down, will be between Temple Meads and Filton Abbey Wood, with services eventually running to the new YTL Arena in Filton.
It will be built on Station Road, just south of the Ashley Down allotments and should be completed in 2024.
Dan Norris described the reopening as "reverse Beeching", referring to cuts in the 1960s which saw stations close.
"The last time there was a station here, man hadn't yet stepped on the moon," he added.
"Improving public transport is so important to help people get from A to B in the West of England, and to meet our ambitious net-zero targets locally."
The site used to be home to Ashley Hill Station, which closed in 1964 as part of the Beeching cuts, which saw roughly 5,000 miles of track closed and more than 2,300 stations axed in the 1960s, mainly in rural areas.
Ashley Down station is part of the MetroWest Phase 2 project, which will also see new train stations built at North Filton next to the new arena, and at Henbury.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk