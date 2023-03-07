'Nuisance' laughing gas seller banned from city centre
A man branded a "nuisance" by police has been banned from Bristol city centre during certain times after he was caught selling nitrous oxide.
Ansil Mahmood, 46, was seen by officers offering to sell the psychoactive substance - commonly known as laughing gas - to people in November.
Mahmood, of Belle Vue Road, was also given a 12-month suspended jail term.
Sgt Rich Jones said he was "not just a nuisance, his actions present a real risk to the public".
Mr Jones said local businesses had repeatedly told police that people were illegally selling nitrous oxide outside their venues in Bristol city centre, "pestering clientele and being abusive to their staff".
While not an offence to possess, he said taking psychoactive substances could lead to people putting themselves in danger, make them more vulnerable and, in some cases, heighten their levels of aggression.
'Real risk'
Police observed Mahmood walking among pub-goers on King Street last November, offering to sell balloons that had been filled with small metal canisters containing nitrous oxide.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with possessing with intent to supply psychoactive substances.
Mahmood appeared at Bristol Crown Court on 17 February and was given 12 months in prison, suspended for a year.
In addition, he was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order that bans him from entering the city centre between 20:00 and 07:00 for three years.
The order also prevents him from possessing any drug paraphernalia, including nitrous oxide canisters.
