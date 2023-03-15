Severnside warehouse plans prompt flooding fears
There are fears that building four warehouses could increase flood risk.
South Gloucestershire Council approved plans to redevelop the 100-acre site of the old Avlon Works by Severn Road in Hallen, near Bristol.
While locals welcomed the potential for new jobs, some were worried that plans to raise the height of the land could lead to flood water getting displaced.
Planning advisors for the applicant said flood defences due for completion by 2027 would protect the area.
The site was formerly used by Imperial Chemical Industries and later Avara Pharmaceuticals, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The buildings were demolished in July 2021 by Canadian firm Epta Development Corporation and the site was renamed Axis South West.
Speaking to a meeting of the council's strategic sites delivery committee, Pilning resident Nick Davis said: "All the evidence says that this proposal will increase flood risk, so you should refuse consent."
As part of the plans, natural habitats to the east of the site are set to be cleared away to create ponds which would soak up any excess water and decrease the chance of bad flooding.
Several trees are also set to be chopped down to make way for the ponds.
Harry Spawton, a planning partner at Gerald Eve - the planning advisers representing the applicant - said: "The site is currently vacant and has recently undergone a programme of demolition. This redevelopment will bring this important site back into active employment use.
"The Avonmouth and Severnside flood defences are due for completion in 2026-27 which will prevent risk of flooding in the area."
