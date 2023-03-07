Bristol City superfan attends 1,000th consecutive away match
A football fan has just attended his 1,000th consecutive away game.
Barring the Covid lockdown, Jerry Tocknell has gone to every Bristol City away match since 1984.
From that 1-1 draw against Oxford United until 2019 he went as a fan - before working as a club supporter liaison officer.
"I'm just a fan who just loves the club and I've been privileged enough to be able to afford to go and watch them," he said.
"There are hundreds of people who would love to be able to go to 1,000 away games but can't, for whatever reason. So it is a privilege, really."
Speaking to BBC Points West ahead of City's Championship tie against Huddersfield Town, which ended 0-0, he said: "Watching City play, that's what I do."
He has no idea how much he has spent travelling to support the club, but working for it since 2019 has helped reduce costs, he said.
"I know everyone says it but our fans are one special group," he explained.
"All my best friends are City fans who I've met through watching City. They've all got lads now and I'm all their godfathers - it's like extended family."
Mr Tocknell said he had never come close to missing a game because he puts all the fixtures into his calendar "and if something else crops up, that would fall by the wayside".
"100% it absolutely does (come first)," he said.
His favourite grounds are Derby County's Pride Park and Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium and his favourite game was an away tie at Mansfield which City won after being 4-2 down with three minutes to go.
"That doesn't happen very often," he joked.
