Bristol Airport flights suspended after snowfall

Snow on the Clifton Suspension BridgeAndrew Cleaver
The Clifton Suspension Bridge looking stunning in the snow
By Alexandra Bassingham & Rhiannon Yhnell
BBC News

Bristol Airport has suspended all flights after snow fell across the West of England.

The snowfall has meant disruption to other transport services - especially in Somerset.

Travelwest said no buses were running between Paulton, Midsomer Norton, Radstock and Peasedown St John.

Gritters are out across the West this morning, and a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place by the Met Office.

Bristol Airport said flights would be suspended until at least 11:00 GMT.

National Highways has issued a snow warning and said people should only drive if absolutely necessary.

Parts of Wiltshire have reported heavy snowfall, with drivers affected on the A303, and the M4.

At the scene: Karen Gardner, BBC Radio Wiltshire

BBC Radio Wiltshire's Karen Gardner reports on the conditions in East Kennett, Wiltshire.

Those using rural roads are being warned the routes will be ungritted.

Adrian Hampton from Highways England said: "It's only those major routes we focus on but obviously, as you know, Wiltshire is very rural so those rural roads will not be treated."

Wiltshire Police said officers were out dealing with stranded cars and collisions across the county and asked people to only travel if "absolutely necessary".

A wintry scene at Broad Hinton Church in Wiltshire

Students, parents and carers are waiting to hear whether schools remain open.

In Wiltshire, three schools are fully closed, with more than 20 schools in Somerset announcing closures so far.

Some schools are also announcing a delayed opening in Bristol for snow to be cleared away.

Parents are being advised to check with their school and local authority for any closure updates.

Victoria Park in Bedminster was blanketed in snow overnight

At the University of Bath, students and staff are being advised not to travel to the campus and to work from home.

The campus is open for those students who are on site.

Travel West and First West of England Bus have announced disruption to some services.

Stagecoach West said a full service is running across the their network in Bristol with no current weather related disruption.

However, all providers are asking people to continue checking information on their websites and apps.

Driving conditions on the A369 Martcombe Road in Somerset are tricky

On the trains, GWR are reporting no major delays, with only one service running 20 minutes late.

Spokesperson Paul Gentleman said: "They are running pretty well. The biggest problem is not down to the weather but our crews not being able to get to where they need to go.

"It's more how the road network is performing for our [staff] and station staff so they can get into their place of work."

