Bristol mum's networking idea rolled out to more areas
Five new networking hubs for mums who run their own businesses while juggling childcare duties have been launched.
Freelance Mum was set up in Bristol and groups have now been rolled out in Somerset, North Somerset, South Devon, Winchester and Southampton.
By going on walks together mums can discuss business and take their children along too.
The hubs are aimed at mothers who are freelancers or self employed.
Faye Dicker came up with the idea in 2013.
"I could burst with pride when I hear and see the how the Freelance Mum hubs are supporting and connecting freelance mums across the UK," she said.
"When I first set up the Freelance Mum podcast and blog I had no idea where it would lead. With a one-year-old baby in the mix at the time, I simply had a desire to connect with other freelance parents and provide a platform to encourage and support them."
She said the success of the podcast then led to a hub being launched in Bristol, with "net walks" being held so mothers could network outdoors.
The broadcaster and voice-over artist said it plugged a gap in support available to working mothers.
"It is a hard juggling act," she said. "I fly the flag for freelance mums but it [can feel] impossible to do the school run and also run your business. It's a real juggle in the true sense of the word.
"I work because I enjoy working but it's important you don't lose that part of your identity when you become a parent and we do need better support."
The six Freelance Mum hubs are each headed up by a local female business leader and mum, the walks take place once a month at various locations.
There is also an active online community, with weekly online coffee mornings and member-led sessions where mums can come together and connect.
Hub leader Ingrid Wolpert said: "Something that makes Freelance Mum unique in my opinion is the fact that members can bring their children along to the net walks, I haven't found another networking group that caters to this unique need of mothers.
"The weekly coffee mornings on Zoom create really strong personal relationships and a great community, plus of course the Facebook group which is really active...you will get tons of useful advice."
Ms Dicker has been recognised for her work with Freelance Mum and was listed as one of the 100 most influential women in the west in both 2018 and 2019.
In 2018 she also won the Freelance Ambassador of the Year award and in 2021 the IPSE Covid-19 Success Story Award.
More information on the hubs and membership can be found on the Freelance Mum website.