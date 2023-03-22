Two men guilty of murder after gang fight over cannabis
Two men have been convicted of murder, and a third of manslaughter, after they killed a rival during a gang fight over a £95,000 cannabis crop.
Aranit Lleshi, 32, died at the scene in Bristol, following the violence on 24 May last year.
Radian Lika, 35, and Brikel Palaj, 33 were convicted of murder after a seven-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.
Nikola Palaj, 28 was convicted of manslaughter for his part in the death of Mr Lleshi, from London.
Cannabis was being grown in a rented house close to the scene of the killing, in Bloomfield Road, Brislington.
Mr Lleshi and his brother Sadik Lleshi, both of Culvert Road, Tottenham, were preparing to harvest the cannabis when they were attacked by their rivals, the court heard.
The rival London-based gang had been hoping to steal the crop in their absence, the jury was told.
Instead, both gangs found themselves in Bloomfield Road "in full strength".
After scoping out the property, Radian Lika and Brikel Palaj, drove to a nearby Sainsbury's and bought four kitchen knives before returning, the court heard.
The jury convicted Radian Lika, of Islington, London of murder by a 10-2 majority.
Nikola Palaj, 28, was cleared of murder but convicted by the jury of manslaughter, also on a 10-2 majority.
His older brother, Brikel Palaj, of Plumstead, London, was convicted of murder on a majority of 11-1 on 16 March.
Another alleged member of the gang Rinush Behari 33, of Woolwich, was acquitted of murder and violent disorder, also on 16 March.
The victim's brother Sadik was acquitted of any involvement in the violent disorder that led to his sibling's death.
A charge of murder, brought against him because of his alleged willing involvement in the fight, was dropped during the trial.
Mr Lleshi's family said his murder had caused them to "die inside".
In a tribute, they said they were "distraught" and had lost a "huge part of their lives".
"My mother and father have died inside and will never be able to overcome how their youngest son was brutally murdered," the family said.
"My brother Sadik had to witness his youngest brother be brutally murdered and has since suffered nightmares, anxiety, and depression.
"We hope the people who have done this never have to witness the pain they have caused us as a family."
The prosecution said the case was about more than "attempted theft or defence".
Prosecutor Anna Vigars KC said both sides were prepared to use "serious and ready violence to establish who was in control".
Witnesses described a scene of "extreme violence", with one person stabbed in the back to the knife hilt, another hit around the head with a metal bar and one armed with a screwdriver.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "This was a horrendous incident played out on a spring evening in a quiet residential street and witnessed by those who lived there, as well as those passing by."
He added police had to conduct a "vast and complex" investigation.
He said: "The fact a young man has lost his life in this incident is a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with his family."
Stella Waata, senior crown prosecutor for the CPS South West Complex Casework Unit, said: "The violence used by those involved in this incident was ferocious and must have been frightening for those that witnessed it.
"While incidents like this are rare, it shows the risk posed by organised crime groups and why we and our police partners are determined to work together to dismantle them."
Det Ch Insp Walker added: "There is often organised criminality behind cannabis growing and while it's rare for extreme violence like this to result, the risk is always there."
The three killers will be sentenced at a date to be confirmed.