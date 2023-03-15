Bristol double-decker bus adventurers from 1970s reunite
- Published
Adventurers who converted an old Bristol double-decker bus to travel the world in 1970 have reunited.
Eleven people lived in the vehicle, travelling thousands of miles in nearly two years.
The remaining five have been sharing their epic story over 50 years later.
David McLaughlin, the driver and mechanic, said: "We travelled close on 40,000 miles over the 20 months or so. It was great driving the bus, I must say."
He added: "America, Canada... well that was technically straightforward. Move into Central and South America, the roads are entirely different and it was an adventure.
"You were climbing mountains - and double-decker buses are not geared for climbing mountains."
During the trip they had to contend with freezing temperatures, including the engine freezing while they were travelling in Canada.
Their journey also took them to warmer climes, including Columbia where the bus was transported by boat.
Their adventures, however, came to an unexpected end.
While in Peru, the group came across a low-lying bridge which the double-decker could not pass. To try to solve the problem, they floated the bus on the River Chira by using a special raft.
As it drifted across, the bus slid into the depths below.
Sally Mears, who was a member of the crew, recalled the moment: "My heart sank when I saw the bus [go down], because I knew it was the end of a journey of a lifetime."
The experience of travelling on the bus has left Ms Mears with a passion for travel. She said: "When I talk about the trip I still get itchy feet and want to do more travelling.
"I love exploring the footpaths and rambling in the UK and think how lucky I am to live near Stroud and the Cotswolds."
The experiences and memories of the group have now been published in a book by journalist John Winter, who was also on their journey.
He said: "We went off, had all of these adventures and it's lovely to reunite on a replica bus that looks just like the one we had before we converted it all those years ago."
Now after reuniting they all agree their special trip will stay with them forever.
Fellow adventurer Bernice Poole said: "It modelled my life. We've all learnt so much from it."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk