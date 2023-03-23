Man jailed over girl found unconscious in his bed
- Published
A man has been jailed for multiple sex offences after a missing girl was found unconscious in his bed.
Ashley McDowell was convicted at Bristol Crown Court of sexually assaulting a woman in her late teens in 2013.
The 39-year-old was also found guilty of sexual activity with a teenage girl and attempting to incite the sexual exploitation of a teenage girl in 2019.
He was sentenced to spend eight years in prison.
Bristol Crown Court heard McDowell assaulted a woman in 2013, after offering her a lift home from a night out.
The case was investigated at the time, but police were unable to identify a suspect.
Six years later, while investigating sexual offences against two teenage girls, officers found evidence linking McDowell to the 2013 assault.
The evidence included messages McDowell, of Shard End, Birmingham, had sent a 16-year-old girl, offering her money in exchange for sex and offers to buy her trainers and alcohol.
McDowell, who defended himself in court, was found guilty of attempting to incite the sexual exploitation of a child and sexual activity without consent. He was also found guilty of sexual assault by penetration.
Jurors were told his DNA was found on the clothing of a missing girl, whom officers discovered lying unconscious in his bed.
After sentencing on 14 March, Det Sgt Harriet Drewett said: "Ashley McDowell is a predator who has taken advantage of vulnerable women and girls over a number of years.
"We will never give up pursuing dangerous offenders like him and I hope this case demonstrates to the public no case is ever closed."
