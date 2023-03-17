Covid vaccination centre at UWE Bristol closes

Covid vaccination centre at UWE Bristol
In December 2021, more than 4,000 people per day were vaccinated at the centre
By Clara Bullock
A large-scale Covid vaccination centre at the University of the West of England (UWE) Bristol is closing later.

GP clinics and pharmacies will however continue to offer Covid-19 vaccinations.

Since it opened in July 2021, 273,000 Covid-19 vaccines were administered, and in December 2021, more than 4,000 people per day were vaccinated there.

Nurse Kay Hamilton said it was "lovely" to be a part of the NHS vaccination efforts.

Kay Hamilton
Nurse Kay Hamilton said it was "thrilling" to have done "something very positive for the community"

Ms Hamilton is a nurse from north Bristol who came out of retirement to help with the programme at UWE Bristol.

"I thought this would be a way of feeling part of a team, who do something positive, to make a difference," she told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I remember being there on the day we hit 4,000 vaccinations.

"It was a sense of 'we really have done something very positive for the community today'.

"It was thrilling in a way."

She said she felt slightly sad the centre at UWE Bristol was closing.

"It is lovely to have been a part of it," she added.

"It was a tiny drop in the ocean, but we did our bit."

Prof Steve West, vice-chancellor at UWE Bristol, said: "We are grateful to have been able to offer our facilities to support the NHS and the local community during such a challenging time."

