Covid vaccination centre at UWE Bristol closes
- Published
A large-scale Covid vaccination centre at the University of the West of England (UWE) Bristol is closing later.
GP clinics and pharmacies will however continue to offer Covid-19 vaccinations.
Since it opened in July 2021, 273,000 Covid-19 vaccines were administered, and in December 2021, more than 4,000 people per day were vaccinated there.
Nurse Kay Hamilton said it was "lovely" to be a part of the NHS vaccination efforts.
Ms Hamilton is a nurse from north Bristol who came out of retirement to help with the programme at UWE Bristol.
"I thought this would be a way of feeling part of a team, who do something positive, to make a difference," she told BBC Radio Bristol.
"I remember being there on the day we hit 4,000 vaccinations.
"It was a sense of 'we really have done something very positive for the community today'.
"It was thrilling in a way."
She said she felt slightly sad the centre at UWE Bristol was closing.
"It is lovely to have been a part of it," she added.
"It was a tiny drop in the ocean, but we did our bit."
Prof Steve West, vice-chancellor at UWE Bristol, said: "We are grateful to have been able to offer our facilities to support the NHS and the local community during such a challenging time."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk