'Uniquely' talented amateur GB boxer dies aged 19
A "uniquely" talented amateur boxer from Bristol has died at the age of 19.
Jude Moore, who trained at Downend Boxing in Fishponds, was found dead on Friday, his family confirmed.
Shortly before his death, Jude won his first senior fight by knocking out the Polish national champion and was due to compete in Milan this week.
Boxing trainer Craig Turner said he was "immaculate" and "by far the best boxing talent that emerged" from Bristol for his age.
Jude was a two-time national champion and winner of BBC Young Sports Personality.
He moved from the Bristol club to train at the Hoddesdon Boxing Academy in Hertfordshire under the management of Sab Leo in the past year.
Future world champion
"There's nothing that any of us really did to develop that talent. It was just his flair, his uniqueness, his personality," Mr Turner said.
"There was only one, there could only ever be one and it's just a shame that we will never see him fulfil his potential."
Jude was interviewed by BBC Radio Bristol in 2018 when he was 14, shortly after he won the 2017 England Boxing School Champion.
Speaking at the time, he said: "No matter what, my heart will always be in this sport."
Mr Turner explained that as well as having "immense" talent, Jude was very keen to share it with younger boxers of the future.
"Everybody looked up to him. He could just effortlessly mix amongst all cultures all classes. He just loved to talk. You just couldn't stop him," he said.
"He was an entertainer and boxing is an entertainment business. That's why I am sure he would have gone on and won a world title.
"He just loved to be around people and he hurt very easily.
"He thought everybody was his friend. He was just immaculate.
"Along with (former IBF bantamweight) Lee Haskins and (former World Champion in the super middleweight) Glenn Catley, Bristol had another world champion (in Jude).
"There was going to be no doubt at all."
Jude leaves behind his parents, Mark and Carla, and brothers, Ethan and Beau.
