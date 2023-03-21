Tribute to 'much-loved' man found dead in Bristol home
Relatives of a man found dead in his home have paid tribute to him as "a much-loved member of the family".
James Bruce, 43, died at an address in Coronation Road, Southville, Bristol, on 2 March.
A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the death has since been released under investigation.
Anyone with any information related to the incident who has yet to speak to investigators has been asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
In a statement, Mr Bruce's family said: "James was a much-loved member of the family.
"His family and many friends are devastated by what has happened."
