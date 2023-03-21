Local Bristol people are being pushed out of rentals, they say
A woman born in Bristol says locals are being "pushed out" of the city by unaffordable hikes in rental prices.
Thai Churchley has lived in a bedsit for three years but will be soon forced to move after she was told her rent would rise by 66% to £750 per month.
Local campaigners joined a national protest in London calling for tenants to have greater protection in Law.
A government spokesperson said a Renters' Reform Bill will be brought to parliament to improve the situation.
South west England has seen the second highest rises in private rental prices since 2015, and Bristol is now among the most expensive cities in England for rental tenants.
"Unless you earn a very high wage, this city is not for you anymore, we are being pushed out," Ms Churchley said.
"Local people, and those who work in hospitality, are no longer able to live here anymore.
"People like me are being pushed out of the city - it is becoming like London."
The Renters' Reform Bill is expected to make it onto the statute books by the summer.
It is designed to protect tenants from no-fault evictions. However, it will not address the issue the fact demand is outstripping supply.
The National Residential Landlord Association said tighter regulations "risks driving property owners out of the property market".
A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, added: "We are absolutely committed to delivering a fairer deal for renters.
"The Renters Reform Bill will abolish 'no fault evictions', so tenants can have greater security."
