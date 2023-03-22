Bristol chocolate art project inspired by local culture
An art project aims to hit the sweet spot by combining sculpture and chocolate to create five objects that tell Bristol's story.
Choc-ful of history, the objects will be selected from city venues and two-metre sized replicas will be made in fair-trade chocolate.
The first one was made earlier - a ship's wheel from the M Shed Museum to represent the city's trading history.
Creators aim to inspire people to learn more about city history and culture.
After they are sculpted, they will be wrapped in gold foil and displayed within local venues.
The ship's wheel was completed by the team at Zara's Chocolates, in Southville.
The wheel at the museum came from the decommissioned ship TSS Bayano, which use to transport bananas and rum from the Caribbean, and also served in the First and Second World Wars.
The project was the idea of local artist Luke Jerram, who said he was inspired by local culture.
"I hope this new artwork will engage people in finding out about our city's history, in a fun and interesting way," he said.
"To engage with history by literally consuming and digesting it."
In October, the five objects will be brought together for the first time as part of a free public event.
Chosen through an online ballot, 10 members of the public will ceremoniously break the objects using specially designed giant hammers.
They will be the first to taste the chocolate before it's distributed to the public. Mr Jerram and his team are also giving the chocolate to city foodbanks.
Details about the public event will be announced later this year.
