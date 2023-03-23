Bristol: Muslims come together to celebrate start of Ramadan
Celebrations are being held to mark the start of Ramadan this week.
On Sunday, the Sudanese Community Association of Bristol held a Welcome Ramadan in St Jude's.
Those in attendance took part in a parade, performed songs and ate Sudanese food.
Organisers of events during Ramadan are hoping to encourage all communities in Bristol to learn more about the Muslim faith.
Plans are already being made to mark the end of the holy month with two Grand Iftars in April.
Iftar is the meal where those observing Ramadan break their fast every night after the sun has set, the Grand Iftar is the meal which marks the end of Ramadan.
Mohammed Elsharif has been working to organise one of the upcoming Grand Iftar celebrations in College Green.
He said: "People come together pre-Ramadan to celebrate."
"We're going to be breaking the fast every single day. All the Muslims in this community will come together as a big family," he added.
He also discussed how important it was for children to learn about Ramadan.
Mr Elsharif said: "The kids come here and are really keen to start Ramadan and celebrate that.
"It's important for us to announce to the children, but also so they can understand the value of Ramadan and how we celebrate it."
People observing Ramadan can attend the Iftar next to the Trojan Centre every Saturday to break their fast with other members of the community throughout the holy month.
