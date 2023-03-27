South West PCCS call for stricter fly-tipping penalties
The government is being urged to introduce tougher penalties for fly-tipping.
Five police and crime commissioners (PCCs) in South West England have written a letter to the Environment Minister, Therese Coffey.
In it they call for the introduction of a waste crime offenders' list and for repeat offenders to be given greater fines.
The government has told the group it is considering the proposals.
The letter was sent jointly by PCCs representing Avon & Somerset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall.
The letter proposes raising the maximum fixed penalty notice for small-scale fly-tipping from £400 to £1,000 and imposing a minimum fine of £50,000 for repeat large-scale offenders.
Philip Wilkinson, the PCC for Wiltshire and Swindon, said fly-tipping was damaging to the environment and something needed to change.
"We want to make it so it is not in [the fly-tipper's] financial best interest to take on this unpleasant business.
"I just want to make Wiltshire a safer and more pleasant place to live so I'm going to be pushing hard all of the time because good is not good enough," he added.
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick said he was pleased the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was considering the proposals put forward.
"This is a step in the right direction," he said.
"Fly-tipping is a blight that causes a nuisance to residents, makes areas appear run down and creates potential health hazards and I am committed to working with partner agencies to find new ways to tackle this problem."
Communities in the South West have also been voicing their concerns.
Clive Heath, the chair of the Mangotsfield Residents' Association, told BBC West there had been many cases of fly-tipping spotted by volunteers on local litter-picking sessions.
"Once somebody sees something that has been fly-tipped, other people add to it," he said.
"That is the problem because they know eventually somebody will take it away.
"Its always going to be a problem but all you can do is encourage people to take the right steps."
