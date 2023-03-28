'Monster' jailed for multiple child sex offences
"He has broken us all in different ways," a mother has said after a man was given a life sentence for multiple child sex offences.
Steven Sutton, 60, of Redcatch Road, Bristol, pleaded guilty to 30 offences, including five counts of raping a child.
He must serve a minimum of 13 years in prison before he can apply for parole.
In a victim impact statement the child's mother described Sutton as a "monster".
The court heard how between July 2021 and March 2022, he groomed, abused and raped a young girl and filmed the interactions, then stored them on his phone and computers.
He also threatened her if she failed to cooperate.
In a victim impact statement, the child's mother said: "When the officers told me, the words to me felt surreal.
"I was numb. Life will never be the same again and it feels overwhelming.
"My child will never be care-free and running wild again.
"I hope that with years of support, we may get better. I will do everything I can to make sure [we] are okay, but it should never have happened.
"He has destroyed my family. He has broken us all in different ways. He has changed her life, changed her future and given her trauma that will affect her for the rest of her life."
Sutton is also subject to a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He was initially investigated for downloading indecent images of children, but when his electronics were seized, officers then discovered the extent of his criminality.
He was arrested for rape and taking indecent images and further charges were subsequently added as officers discovered footage on his devices.
Investigating officers from the Internet Child Abuse Team at Avon and Somerset Police, PC Rosie Murrell and DC Fiona Currey said: "This has been a harrowing case; Steven Sutton's crimes are shocking, disturbing and upsetting.
"It is clear that Steven Sutton poses a real and significant risk to children.
"There is no doubt that the community is safer with him behind bars.
"No sentence can make up for the devastating damage he has caused, nor can it take away the pain and suffering Sutton inflicted on the victim and her family.
"We would like to publicly praise the victim and her family, who have demonstrated a huge amount of dignity and incredible courage supporting this investigation.
"Their strength throughout is commendable and admirable."
