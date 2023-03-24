Bristol buses given priority routes to speed up journeys
- Published
Buses will be given priority over cars along four main routes into the city centre to encourage people to use public transport.
Major changes are planned on the routes in Bristol to improve punctuality and shorten journey times.
The works are likely to include new bus lanes and will affect the Portway, Bath Road, the A38, A37 and A4018.
It is part of Bristol City Council's £200m programme of changes to the city's transport network.
The city was granted the cash by the government to spend up until 2027, under the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.
The changes will include upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists, to help encourage drivers to leave their cars at home.
Updates on the projects were given to the growth and regeneration scrutiny commission on Wednesday.
Speaking to the scrutiny commission, Pete Woodhouse, transport strategy manager, said: "Fundamentally, we're looking at our options on these corridors to provide as much bus priority as possible to try and reduce overall journey times."
Park and Ride
Buses will be given extra priority along the Portway corridor, from Jacob's Wells Road roundabout in the south to the Avonmouth roundabout in the north.
Walking and cycling routes will be upgraded from the Portway park and ride to the city centre.
A new train station is also under construction at the park and ride.
Buses will also be given extra priority along the A4 Bath Road corridor, from Temple Meads all the way to Bath itself.
Transport planners looked at 80 options for how the route, which suffers from heavy congestion, could be improved.
The project is being led by the West of England Combined Authority (WECA).
Mr Woodhouse said: "For many of the last 20 years we've been looking at how we can improve bus journeys along the A4 Bath Road.
"Much progress has been made but it's still a significant issue, with bus travel having varying journey times."
A new bus lane and cycle lane will be built on the A4018 between Charlton Road and Crow Lane in Henbury.
It is part of a wider piece of work running along the No 2 bus route, going down Park Street and the A37 Wells Road.
Part of this work will see changes to West Town Lane and Sturminster Road in Stockwood that will include segregated cycle lanes and relocated bus stops.
What is unclear is whether any new pedestrian crossings will be built along the two busy roads - despite councillors pushing for new crossings in previous public consultations.
Construction work is already under way on the A38 in Bedminster along Malago Road.
As well as better bus lanes, contractors are laying pipes for the district heat network, and building better walking and cycling routes along the road.
Mr Woodhouse said: "It's proceeding well. We're on programme at present, and we aim to reopen Malago Road in the summer of 2024."
Transport bosses are now beginning to look further down the route, in Hengrove and Hartcliffe.
Gloucester Road excluded
One bus route which is not included in these projects, however, is the A38 on Cheltenham Road and Gloucester Road.
While some works are planned to improve walking and cycling routes near the new arena in Filton, due to open in early 2026, nothing major is planned for buses.
Green councillor Emma Edwards, representing Bishopston and Ashley Down, said: "There's a lot of concern in those residential areas either side of the road.
"It already doesn't take a lot for the Gloucester Road to get absolutely jam-packed."
That route is covered by one of four lines planned in the controversial mass transit underground railway plans.
The proposed line would run from the centre, underneath Gloucester Road, past Southmead Hospital and the arena out to Cribbs Causeway.
Mr Woodhouse said: "I'm not aware of anything specific about interventions on the A38. The corridor is part of our mass transit aspirations."
The meeting was told more details on each route would become clearer as the business case for each was made, and they were sent to Bristol City Council Cabinet or WECA for final approval.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk