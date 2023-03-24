Segregated cycle lane plan for Victoria Street, Bristol
- Published
A new segregated cycle lane has been proposed for a Bristol street.
Victoria Street links the city centre with Temple Meads, running through Redcliffe from Bristol Bridge to Temple Gate.
The plan for the street includes widening pavements and building new pedestrian crossings.
Cyclists currently have to contend with double decker buses and taxis along the road, while pedestrians have little space on narrow pavements.
Bristol City Council is expecting to start work on it next year, with more detailed designs soon to be released, as transport bosses hope the cabinet signs off on a full business case.
According to the designs, a segregated cycle lane would run from Temple Gate in the south along the western side of Victoria Street, over the Bristol Bridge, and then connect up to the existing lanes on Baldwin Street and in Castle Park.
Pavements running along the street would be made wider, with new benches and outdoor spaces for cafes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Labour councillor Marley Bennett, representing Eastville, said: "Having navigated the Bristol Bridge junction daily as a cyclist and often as a pedestrian, I can see how it has got a lot better, especially since the closure to motor traffic.
"But I'm worried that the proposals seem to bring pedestrians and cyclists into conflict in some of the areas."
Pete Woodhouse, transport strategy manager, replied: "It is certainly a challenge at that location, because it is a convergence of people. I can reassure you that all those things will have been considered."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk