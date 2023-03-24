Bristol's One25 sex worker charity forced to make cuts
A charity that supports women in street sex work has had to cut back services because of the cost-of-living crisis.
One25, founded in Bristol in 1995, said economic uncertainty meant fundraising had been increasingly challenging.
It has been forced to close its drop-in centre and health and wellbeing programme in order to survive.
Even with the cuts, the charity says it still needs to raise £1m for the next year.
It has however, vowed to continue its nightly outreach van and one-to-one support to continue helping as many women as possible.
The charity has been supported in the past by the likes of Ed Sheeran, who held a gig to raise funds, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who visited in 2019.
But recently it revealed the pandemic had led to increased instability for vulnerable women resulting in a greater demand for its services amid the rising costs.
Speaking to BBC West, One25's fundraising manager Amy Sutcliff said: "We have had to draw on our reserves to enable our services to continue.
"Unfortunately, we can't continue in that way, and so really sadly in the face of this we've had to consider how to reduce our costs."
One25, which takes its name from the address of its first premises on Cheltenham Road in Montpelier, is now halting its drop-in service at its St Paul's headquarters - where previously attendees could have a shower and a hot meal.
Its Peony workshops, which help women learn vital life skills such as time and money management and self-care, will also be cut.
However, Ms Sutcliff said it was maintaining its outreach van, being its "most critical service".
"This is the van out on the streets every night of the week for people are street sex working in our city, and so it is really important that service continues", she said.
'Most amazing women'
Following his gig for One25 in 2012, Ed Sheeran said he was raising awareness because charity subjects such as sex work do not get "the attention they deserve".
Ms Sutcliff admitted this is a challenge, but said: "The women we work with are some of the most amazing women you will ever meet, they are people just like you and me.
"They have faced a set of circumstances that you just can't imagine having to face.
"So many are homeless, almost all have experienced abuse and trauma and many experience domestic and sexual violence."
"These women need support and it is our responsibility to provide that, and I think everyone in this city can play a part in that."
