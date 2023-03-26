Thousands turn out for Bristol's Church Road Lantern Parade
Some 5,000 people lined a Bristol street to watch a lantern parade, despite the wet weather conditions.
The event on Church Road included more than 600 lanterns, many of them homemade by local school children and groups.
The procession on Saturday night gathered in St George's Park under gloomy skies.
Organised by Lamplighter Arts CIC, it is paired with the Govandi arts festival in Mumbai, India.
Organisers said it had been "a wet but wonderful evening".
The event was made possible by an arts grant from the British Council, as part of the India/UK: Together a Season of Culture.
It was delivered as one of the activities under the city centre and high streets recovery and renewal programme, funded by Bristol City Council and the West of England Combined Authority.
