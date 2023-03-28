South Gloucestershire Council leader Toby Savage to step down
The leader of South Gloucestershire Council will not stand in May's election.
Conservative Toby Savage announced on Tuesday he would be standing down after becoming a father for the second time.
Mr Savage was first elected to the Longwell Green ward as a councillor in 2015, and has led the council since 2018.
He said it had been "the privilege of a lifetime to serve the area in which he was born and brought up".
Mr Savage continued: "These past years have been unprecedented and exhausting.
"We have led the local responses to a global pandemic, a war and a worldwide cost of living crisis."
"Throughout all of this I have been honoured to work with extraordinary people both inside and outside the council, who serve local people with dedication and distinction," he said.
Mr Savage said he was looking forward to spending more time with his young family, but added: "I have been deeply honoured to have spent the last five years in public service and I hope to return to it one day in the future."