Couple take 'refreshing' first swim in Bristol Harbour

David and Karen Quartermain swimming in the Bristol HarbourAndrew Matthews
Husband and wife David Quartermain and Karen Quartermain went swimming in Baltic Wharf
By Clara Bullock & PA Media
BBC News

A couple enjoyed a "refreshing" first dip in a city's harbour, before a council temporarily lifts a ban on swimming.

Husband and wife David Quartermain, 59, and Karen Quartermain, 48, went swimming in Baltic Wharf in Bristol on Tuesday.

Members of the public will be able to pay to swim in Bristol Harbour during a five-week pilot due to start in April.

Mr Quartermain said he was on a "natural high" after the swim.

Andrew Matthews
Mrs Quartermain said the swim was "really refreshing"

The pair were trialling the set-up of the temporary swim course and associated equipment.

Speaking after their swim - in water estimated to be between 9C and 10C - the couple said they were keen to return.

Mr Quartermain said: "It's such a great spot to swim. The backdrop with the houses is beautiful."

During the swimming pilot over five weekends, people will swim in a designated area with a pontoon, lifeguards, safety boats and regular water quality sampling.

Andrew Matthews
The couple described the scenery - with Bristol's famous coloured houses in the background - as "beautiful"

Each hour-long session, for up to 80 people, will cost £7 and take place in a 200-metre (656 ft) course.

Councillor Ellie King, cabinet member for public health and communities, said the water would be tested ahead of the pilot sessions taking place.

Andrew Matthews
Mr Quartermain said: "I'm on a natural high, that was great, it was a real privilege"

"This is the cleanest part of the harbour and the water is regularly tested, we do it weekly," Ms King said.

Andrew Matthews
Mr and Mrs Quartermain are highly experienced swimmers

"We're expecting this to be fully booked up for the pilot," Ms King added.

The pilot will begin on 28 April and last until 28 May.

