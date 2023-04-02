Friends take on Bristol to Istanbul tandem charity ride
Two friends who have never ridden a tandem bike are taking on a 2,000 miles (3,219km) ride for charity.
University of Bristol student Archie Benn and Nottingham University student Isaac Tredant will travel from Bristol to Istanbul for the challenge.
The pair hope their "Bristanbul" ride will raise £3,000, to run homeless shelter Julian Trust for two weeks.
Mr Benn said: "It's a bit daunting, particularly as we've never ridden a tandem before."
He added: "From a fitness perspective I think we'll be fine, we both cycle a lot and Bristol in particular is very hilly.
"Last year we cycled down the coast of France and I got quite serious saddle sore, so I think I'll be getting a new saddle for this trip.
"It's exciting to be cycling across a whole continent, all the way to Asia."
The ride will see them travel through 11 countries, including France, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Croatia and Bulgaria.
Julian Trust treasurer Rob O'Sullivan said he is "delighted" they chose his charity to donate to.
'A wonderful challenge'
"The Julian Trust is completely run by volunteers and solely funded by donations, so all the funds raised from the Bristanbul challenge will ensure that we can continue to support those who need a roof, some warm food and a safe place to rest," he said.
"We wish Archie and Isaac all the best, and we will be keeping a keen eye on their progress."
University of Bristol professor Nicholas Roberts said: "Archie and Isaac's epic ride to Istanbul is a wonderful challenge and will raise money for an excellent cause. Best of luck to you both."
The duo start their journey on 1 June.