Bristol Teachers learn headdress making and dance for carnival
Teachers whose students are taking part in a major carnival have been learning how to teach and celebrate aspects of African Caribbean culture.
Eleven schools in Bristol are set to take part in St Pauls Carnival in July, the first full scale carnival since 2019.
The teachers have been learning African drumming, headdress making and dancing.
St Pauls Carnival celebrates African Caribbean culture and sees the city's streets filled with people and music.
Organisers are expecting the event to be incredibly busy this year due to the carnival being scaled back in recent years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Leah Pimm, the education manager at St Pauls Carnival, told BBC Points West it was important to get the teachers enthusiastic about the carnival so they can then get their pupils excited too.
"The schools make up a lot of the procession and around 400 children are taking part," she said.
"These tasters days are also incredible because they mean teachers can fully feel like they're in the loop in terms of the safeguarding aspect - obviously it's a big deal taking a big group of students to a carnival with up to 200,000 people."
Marlene Kelly from Cotham School said: "It's a huge amount of work. So I think it's really important to see what goes on behind the scenes."
Marianne Jacquel from Bristol Brunel Academy said it was really nice to see the children in a different setting, with something they have created and can be proud of.