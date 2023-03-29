Three arrested after pedestrian hit by car
Published
Three people have been arrested following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to Kennedy Way in Yate, South Gloucestershire at around 17:40 BST on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said road closures remain in place while emergency services are at the scene.
They said investigations and enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.
