Bristol e-scooter rider's arm fractured in robbery attempt
- Published
An e-scooter rider suffered a fractured arm during an attempted robbery.
The victim, in his 50s, was approached by two teenagers on the evening of 18 March on the Callington Road underpass in Knowle, south Bristol.
He was struck on the arm with a pole and knocked to the floor, before the two teenagers tried unsuccessfully to steal his scooter.
The two suspects then fled the scene and the victim required hospital treatment for an injury to his arm.
The suspects are described as white, in their mid to late teens, with one wearing a black tracksuit and the other wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black top.
Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.
