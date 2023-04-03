Bristol LGBTQ+ rights rainbow canopy planning permission sought
A businessman says he and his family have received a "massive outpouring of support" for the rainbow on the canopy of their home.
Ken Aylmer, 52, has applied for retrospective planning permission for the colourful design on his property in Clifton, Bristol.
The family painted it in October to support both the NHS and LGBTQ+ rights.
It has attracted 100 messages of support and 15 objections from people who said it might look out of place.
Some residents and people who objected to the application said the painting and the colours were "visually incongruous within the context of the Georgian terrace".
One resident wrote: "This is a listed building in a very prominent position - the rainbow canopy looks completely out of place. Allowing this to remain will set a dangerous precedent."
Mr Aylmer said he hoped some of his neighbours might join him in adding a splash of colour to their homes.
He said they had decided on a rainbow for the Georgian property on the spur of the moment while they were having the roof repaired.
"We wanted a rainbow because we thought it looked nice, and my daughter is an artist who thought that looked good" he said.
"Everyone loves a rainbow and it resonated with us as a family because my other daughter is an advocate for all things queer, so she liked the reference to the LGBTQ community."
"My wife Ilona had also recently recovered from stage four lymphoma, so there was the reference to the NHS," he added.
Mr Aylmer said a couple of neighbours had grumbled about the change "but most of the ones we've spoken to love it".
Since their planning application went live on Bristol City Council's website, the family has received 100 messages of support and 15 objections.
Bristol is famous for its painted houses, and Mr Aylmer said he thought Clifton would benefit from more colour.
A date has not been set for when the planning application will be decided.
