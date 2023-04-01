Historic ferry boat returns to Bristol Harbour
One of Bristol's oldest ferries has returned to the water following a major refit.
Ferryboat Emily was built in 1927 and originally named Heather Spray before joining Bristol Ferry Boats in 1992.
A 10-month refurbishment saw some of its roof removed to give it the air of a Venice water taxi.
It had been out of action since the beginning of the pandemic but is now ready for the company's summer season which begins this Saturday.
Carrie Browne, operations manager, said: "It's been fantastic to give a new lease of life to one of our oldest and most popular boats."
The work, which was undertaken at the Underfall Yard in Hotwells, saw the vessel's engine and areas of woodwork replaced, as well as new windows and a new propeller fitted.
Ms Browne said: "Perhaps the most significant change has been to lower the floor and remove some of the roof to increase headroom, which has given her the slight appearance of a beautiful Venice water taxi.
"She is now in tip top condition and ready for passengers wanting to enjoy the sights of the Bristol Harbour for the next 100 years."
The boat will be part of Bristol Ferry Boats' daily waterbus service and will also be available to hire for parties and day trips.
"Emily has to be the prettiest boat in our fleet, to see her now as a semi-open boat really suits her proportions," Ms Browne said.
"To see her out on the water again makes me incredibly proud."
