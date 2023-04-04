Bristol family devastated after disabled child's van stolen
A family have been left devastated after their van, which they say has been a "lifeline" for them since their disabled child had a stroke, was stolen.
Amy, 43 from Bristol, said she could not believe it when they received an automated email saying their van was being driven on Saturday morning.
She said the loss "feels like being punched" and means the family cannot go on holidays and take respite.
Police said inquiries were ongoing.
"We got an email from the van to say its engine started at 01:23 on Saturday," she said.
"We came home [from visiting family] as soon as possible because we were very nervous someone could be in the house. Thankfully no-one was there.
"When our child had a stroke we lived in Bristol children's hospital for six months. The van helped us escape what had happened as a family.
"It was and still is our lifeline."
Her husband Tim fixed the van up himself, making sure a wheelchair could be kept inside and the bunk beds were accessible.
He said he spent years designing it.
"I'm in a mixture of disbelief and grief - it was a member of our family," he said.
"It was packed full of watersports equipment and we were due to go away in it on Wednesday."
The family have put a call out on social media for anyone who spots it to come forward and have offered a cash reward for information.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Inquiries are ongoing following the theft of a vehicle in Sea Mills over the weekend."
They asked anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area to contact them.
