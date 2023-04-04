Drivers in England told to expect severe travel delays over weekend
Drivers planning to travel over the Easter bank holiday weekend are being warned to expect severe delays.
Up to 17 million leisure trips are predicted to be made over the weekend according to the RAC and transport analytics company Inrix.
Major roads in south-west England and counties bordering London are likely to experience the worst congestion.
Queues are likely to be increased by rail engineering work, including the closure of London Euston station.
More than double the normal traffic levels are predicted for the A303 westbound near Stonehenge in Wiltshire, the M5 south between Bristol and Bridgwater and the M25 anti-clockwise between Hertfordshire and Surrey.
A survey of 2,400 UK drivers commissioned by the RAC suggested 2.7 million car journeys have been planned for Good Friday and Easter Sunday by drivers embarking on day trips or overnight stays.
Saturday and Easter Monday are expected to be slightly less busy, with 2.3 million separate getaway trips on each day.
There is potential for another seven million trips to be staggered throughout the long weekend, if the weather conditions are dry and sunny.
RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: "The south and west of England are the areas to watch as they're home to some vital roads responsible for carrying vast numbers of people to the holiday destinations of the West Country.
"Traffic volumes could be even higher if the sun chooses to make a welcome appearance.
"Our advice to anyone heading that way is to get on the road as early as possible on Good Friday or travel on a different day entirely."
Mr Dennis also urged motorists to ensure tyres are properly inflated and to check levels of oil, coolant and screen wash before travelling.
National Highways will temporarily remove more than 1,400 miles of roadworks on England's motorways and major A-roads on Thursday until 11 April.
It says that means more than 98% of its road network will be free from roadworks.
However, Network Rail is carrying out more than 600 engineering projects on Britain's railways over the Easter weekend.
No trains will run to or from London Euston between Good Friday and Easter Monday as the West Coast Main Line will be closed up to Milton Keynes Central.
This will disrupt Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services while Caledonian Sleeper trains will use London King's Cross.
Track and signalling modernisation work on some lines into London Victoria means Southern and Gatwick Express services will not call at the station during the bank holiday weekend.
Some trains will be diverted to London Bridge.
Network Rail said it often schedules major engineering work for bank holidays to minimise disruption for passengers as fewer people travel during those periods.
