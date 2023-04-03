Timothy Schofield found guilty of sexually abusing boy
The brother of television presenter Phillip Schofield has been found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.
Timothy Schofield, 54, from Bath denied 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.
Schofield, who was a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police at the time of the offences, was found guilty of all charges by a majority verdict.
Phillip Schofield said after the verdict: "As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."
In a statement released by his lawyer, Phillip Schofield said his brother had committed a "despicable" crime.
"My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected."
During the trial at Exeter Crown Court, Timothy Schofield denied performing sexual acts on the boy but admitted he had watched pornography with the teenager.
The jury previously heard how he had confessed to his TV star brother in September 2021 about watching pornography with the teenager on one occasion, claiming it had happened after the boy was 16, the age of consent.
The This Morning presenter's statement continued: "If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family," adding that he welcomed the guilty verdicts.
Robin Shellard, prosecuting, told the court the boy's evidence showed the abuse in fact began when he was aged 13.
Timothy Schofield has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 19 May.
