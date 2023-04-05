Bristol Laughter Club celebrates 20th anniversary
A laughter yoga club which offers "an escape from everyday life" is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Bristol Laughter Club was started by Joe Hoare in 2003 after he met Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of laughter yoga.
The activity aims to promote physical and mental wellness, by using techniques to minimise feelings of stress and anxiety.
Mr Hoare said: "All these things are much more important now than they were 20 years ago."
Some of members of the club have been attending for a long time and new people are still joining.
Mr Hoare said: "Laughter yoga is yoga benefits through laughter practices, so you get all the benefits of relaxation and de-stressing and reducing anxiety.
"Everybody manages to find their own level and join in and the whole group dynamic then just flowers," he added.
Neely Good is a member of the laughter club, which she described as a "huge lifeline".
"I used to be painfully shy and quiet and its been a real empowering event," she said.
'Infectious'
Luke Symns joined the club at their most recent session.
Although it forced him outside of his comfort zone, he said it was "a nice escape from everyday life".
"Almost from the moment we started I could not stop laughing," he added.
He described how "infectious" it was to look around the room and catch people's eyes and hear various different laughs from everyone.
Mr Hoare did not expect the club to become so successful over the past two decades.
Throughout the pandemic, the concept continued to gain popularity.
The move to virtual sessions gave the activity more attention, with organisations realising that it could effectively help teams bond and develop trust.
Mr Hoare said: "The pandemic transformed the laughter yoga world in a very positive way."
