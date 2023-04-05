Man jailed after boy, six, injured in collision in Bristol
A motorcyclist has been jailed for two years and four months after a crash left a six-year-old boy with serious injuries.
Ellis Smith, 21, failed to stop after hitting the boy on Wade Street, Bristol, on 28 January.
He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, using a vehicle without insurance and perverting the cause of justice.
The boy required hospital treatment.
Smith, of Kingsmead Road, Bristol, was also disqualified from driving for three years and two months in the sentencing at Bristol Crown Court.
