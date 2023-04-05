Bristol football fan banned after trying to headbutt officer
- Published
A football fan has been banned from attending matches for three years after trying to headbutt a police officer.
Patrick Elkins was abusive towards Manchester City fans outside Ashton Gate stadium after an FA Cup tie with Bristol City on 28 February.
Officers said he made threats before attempting to headbutt one of them.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to a public order offence of threatening behaviour and one count of common assaulting against an emergency worker.
The three-year ban prevents Elkins, of Silverhill Road in Henbury, from attending any match in the UK for the duration of the order or going to certain areas near football stadiums on match days.
At Bristol Magistrates Court Elkins was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £200 compensation, a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.
Avon and Somerset Police football officer Thomas Williams said the force welcomed the court's decision.
"It is important to recognise however this FA Cup tie was played out in front of a full house with more than 25,000 fans in attendance," he said.
"The irresponsible actions of one man should not overshadow the good behaviour of the overwhelming majority of supporters who contributed to a terrific atmosphere both inside and outside the ground," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk