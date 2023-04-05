Lack of CCTV makes stations unsafe, transport campaigner warns
- Published
Graffiti on Bristol's railway network has been compared to looking like "The Bronx" by a transport campaigner.
David Redgewell said it "makes passengers feel unsafe", and told a council meeting a lack of lighting and CCTV added to that, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It's as though we as the citizens who use the network don't exist," he said.
Avon & Somerset Police said: "We work closely with our partners at Bristol City Council to tackle graffiti."
Mr Redgewell said that larger cities like Manchester and Birmingham put more effort into making sure public transport is safe.
"We have only just succeeded in getting cameras put up at local railway stations but only a few of them are on the control centre," he said.
Graffiti and other forms of anti-social behaviour meant some of the stations on the Bristol network were "unsafe" he added.
"Montpelier looks more like The Bronx than it does a Bristol station," said Mr Redgewell.
"We get graffiti on bus stops and shelters, and lighting does not work - that is not safe, graffiti makes passengers feel unsafe
Avon & Somerset Police said it ran regular operations to identify people responsible for tagging.
"One of these appeals recently led to four boys being issued with community resolutions after tags were sprayed on the walls of the Bearpit," the spokesperson said.
British Transport Police said it regularly patrolled the rail network, using plain clothes and uniformed officers to deter crime.
