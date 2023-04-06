Marvin Rees pays tribute to talented Bristol boxer
- Published
The mayor of Bristol has paid tribute to the amateur boxer, Jude Moore, who died suddenly last month aged 19.
Jude, who trained at Downend Boxing Club in Fishponds, was considered by many as a future world champion.
Shortly before his death on March 17, Jude won his first senior fight by knocking out the Polish national champion.
Marvin Rees said he would attend a memorial service at Bristol Cathedral on April 12, to celebrate his life.
Boxing trainer Craig Turner said he was "immaculate" and "by far the best boxing talent that emerged" from Bristol for his age.
'Sad loss'
Mr Rees said: "It's just an incredibly sad story but obviously we do also want to celebrate Jude as a young man who was a double national champion in boxing, coming out of Bristol.
"I was with Glenn Catley, our own former super-middleweight WBC world champion, on Sunday and Glenn was saying he saw in Jude one of the most talented young boxers that he had ever seen coming out of the city, so it's a really sad loss of life."
Jude joined Downend Boxing Club aged 10 and later left Bristol to train at Hoddesdon Boxing Academy in Hertfordshire.
He was a national schools champion in 2017, becoming a national juniors champion two years later, and represented the Three Lions at the EUBC Junior European Championships in Romania in 2017.
The boxer was also a GB Three Nations champion and five-time Western Counties champion.
A GoFundMe page set up by Craig to help pay for Jude's funeral has raised more than £10,000.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk