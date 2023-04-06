Bristol artist Xyzelle describes Project Icon 'pressure'
- Published
A waitress from Bristol who appeared on a BBC Three talent show says it was "the most amount of pressure I have ever faced".
Xyzelle, 21, appeared on Project Icon with nine other unsigned artists to impress judges Jason Derulo, Becky Hill and Frank Harris.
After her second week in the competition, Xyzelle left the show after the judge's decision
"No one in my city has scrutinised my music to this level before," she said.
Xyzelle added: "Meeting the judges was a 'pinch me' moment and definitely made me sit up straight."
The Judges set challenges for the unsigned artists to decide who will win the competition and be signed to Jason Derulo's label.
"The hardest challenge for me was the 02 challenge," said Xyzelle.
The task was to cover a song by Becky Hill, Crazy What Love Can Do.
"I had to sing a song I didn't know in less than 24 hours," she said.
The judges did not hold back with criticism, Frank Harris called her performance "lacklustre".
"That was hard to hear, as much as I want criticism to get better. I'm not used to those types of comments, I'm used to Bristol which is a supportive city.
"But when I took it in, I realised he said this to make me better," Xyzelle said.
Despite the difficulties, and not being able to escape ending up in the bottom three, judge Becky Hill said she liked Xyzelle's stage presence, attitude, and self-belief.
