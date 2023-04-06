Bristol SUVs vandalised with spray-painted slogans
- Published
Seven SUVs have been vandalised with "upsetting" spray painted slogans.
The vehicles, including Land Rovers and Range Rovers, were painted with slogans such as 'This machine kills kids', 'Climate Criminal' and 'I cause asthma' while parked in Clifton, Bristol.
Dog walker Rachel Weaver-Tooley, 57, whose vehicle was on Royal York Crescent, said it was "devastating".
Avon and Somerset Police said the spraying was being treated as criminal damage.
The force said it believe it happened overnight Sunday, April 2 to Monday, April 3 and recorded incidents on Caledonia Place, Princes Buildings, Sion Hill, Westfield Place and Royal York Crescent.
Ms Weaver-Tooley said: "I can't live without the car, I go off road a lot as I am a dog walker.
"I feel very upset, it is devastating to come out and see your car vandalised with permanent paint.
"It is criminal damage - the paint will not come off and I have been quoted £200 to have it removed."
Avon and Somerset Police have asked for anyone with dashcam footage or doorbell footage to get in touch with them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk