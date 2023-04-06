Bristol Rovers move closer to future stadium site
A potential new stadium for Bristol Rovers has moved a step closer after an investment company announced it has an option on a potential site.
Conygar Investment Company said it had been granted an option to pay £450,000 for the Bristol Wholesale Fruit Market in the St Philips Area.
Is is effectively a deposit on the site, which Rovers have long been considering for a possible stadium.
Rovers president Wael Al Qadi said the announcement marks a big milestone.
In a statement, the club said it would work with Conygar "create a vision for the site...and ensuring we protect the interests of the football club."
Rovers, also known as The Gas, have moved grounds twice since 1986 after leaving their traditional home at Eastville Stadium - now an IKEA store.
However, various stadium plans in recent years have come to nothing.
Plans to build a 21,000-seater venue at the University of West of England (UWE) were abandoned in January 2017 after a financial deal could not be agreed.
Rovers were also involved in a court battle with supermarket chain Sainsbury's over a £30m deal to buy the Memorial Stadium in 2011.
'Positive discussions'
Club President Wael Al Qadi said the fruit market development was good news in the club's "journey for a new stadium".
"We have been in positive discussions with the team at Conygar for two-and-a-half years and we are delighted that they have now formally secured a deal for the site.
"We look forward to working with them to finalise our agreement, whilst maintaining the long-term future of Bristol Rovers Football Club."
Greg Miller Cheevers, CEO of Conygar said the area could be transformed into "something positive for the city".
"We have been in discussion with Bristol Rovers for a significant time," he said.
"These discussions between Conygar and the club are meaningful and ongoing and I look forward to continuing to work with Wael and the club to finalise a solution that works for all parties," he added.
In a statement, Conygar said the site, to the east of Bristol Temple Meads rail station, covered 14.7 acres.
The conditional contract the company has signed expires on 31 March 2024, by which time they need to have made a planning application.
Bristol Rovers have been in discussions with Conygar for two-and-a-half years with the intention that part of the redevelopment includes a football stadium.
