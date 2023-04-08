Hundreds turn out to enjoy annual duck race near Bristol
A duck race event saw hundreds of plastic birds float down a river to raise funds for a nature reserve.
The annual Easter duck race at Willsbridge Mill near Bristol was resurrected last year after the pandemic.
This year, charity Willsbridge Mill Community Refresh welcomed more than 1,000 guests to watch the duck race.
All the money raised through the event will go towards maintaining the nature reserve at Willsbridge Mill.
Graham Hoyle, chair of Willsbridge Mill Community Refresh, said they decided to run two duck races due to high interest in the event.
He added that the sunny weather had attracted more visitors, saying they could not have "organised the weather any better".
"It is brilliant to come here as it is when there is nothing going on," he said.
"But today you have got this community event, too," he added.
