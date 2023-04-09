Old Sodbury: Appeal to repair clock at 11th Century church
Parishioners at an 11th Century church have been raising money to repair its clock.
Members of the St John's Church in Old Sodbury, near Bristol, also hope to raise money to get an autowinder installed - so they do not have to climb the stairs.
The clock was installed to celebrate the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1887.
Now the hands of the clock face need to be refurbished.
"Although the clock is working on the inside, the hands are not working - so it is not much use to tell the time with," Joy Fussell, of the parochial church council, said.
Additionally, church members hope to install an autowinder, as they currently have to climb a ladder into the tower to wind up the clock every week.
"It would make such a significant difference to our congregation who are not getting any younger," Ms Fussell said.
"I think the church clock means a lot to the village.
"People come to visit family members who are buried in the churchyard.
"They like to sit, look up at the clock and at the view and remember their family members."
