Ex-footballer Geoff Twentyman to retire from BBC Radio Bristol
- Published
A footballer who went on to become a BBC broadcaster has announced he is stepping down from his radio work.
Geoff Twentyman played for Bristol Rovers and Preston North End before joining BBC Radio Bristol in 1993.
He said it had been an "absolute joy" to cover sport in Bristol.
Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC West and South West, said: "Geoff is the west country's favourite Scouser - loved and recognised by fans across the city - blue and red."
Twentyman will continue presenting shows such as Having a Gas, Sound of the City and The Scrum - covering Bristol Bears and Bath Rugby - until the end of the current season.
"I am excited as to what the next chapter involves. I am looking forward to spending more time with my family," he said.
"My three beautiful granddaughters are growing up so quickly and I have a grandson due in June. It's been an absolute joy covering west country sport for nigh-on three decades," he added.
'Privilege to represent fans'
"I am chuffed that programmes such as The Sound of the City, The Scrum and Having a Gas are part of the region's sporting culture.
"I am blessed to have worked with so many great colleagues and have chatted with so many interesting people.
"It's been a privilege being able to ask the big questions of the decision makers - hopefully the ones that the fans wanted answers to."
Beginning at Preston North End in 1983, Twentyman's playing career encompassed more than 425 games - 320 of them for Rovers.
After joining the BBC in 1993, he made a brief return to football as Ian Holloway's assistant at Bristol Rovers before coming back to BBC Radio Bristol in 1997, remaining there ever since.
'He will be missed'
Ms Marshall continued: "Geoff has been the voice of football and sport here for decades and he's not just popped up on Saturdays or for the midweek matches - he's presented just about every show on the station.
"The team at Radio Bristol and our listeners will miss him but he'll be on air to see the football season to the end - so there's plenty of time for us all to say thank you and wish him all the best."
Gareth Roberts, executive editor at BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Somerset, said: "Without a doubt, Geoff is a legend here in Bristol, pulling off that rare feat of not only covering all our teams with authority and passion but also transcending local rivalries to earn the trust and respect of all fans.
"Geoff is also one of local radio's most established and respected broadcasters."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk