Cat who comforted A&E patients could get statue
- Published
A cat who used to sneak into a hospital's emergency department to visit patients could get a statue in his memory.
Kolo could often be seen in the waiting room at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
He passed away last week and Julie White, who works for North Bristol NHS at Southmead, is fundraising for a statue in his memory.
"Kolo was the sweetest cat ever, he loved everyone and everyone loved him," Ms White said.
'One in a million'
Ms White wants to remember Kolo and the comfort he brought to patients: "Let us remember him every day, he was a character and definitely one in a million."
Kolo's owner said he was put to sleep after he was injured in a car accident.
"Thank you, Kolo, for comforting me when I was alone at Southmead in 2021," Lynda Johnson posted on the fundraiser page.
"You sat and waited for me to have my X-rays, and then again while I waited for my lift home. You will be much missed."
A North Bristol NHS Trust spokesperson said: "We were very sad to hear the news that Kolo the cat has passed away.
"Kolo, who lived near Southmead Hospital, brought a smile to the faces of many patients, staff and visitors when they arrived on our grounds.
"We're aware a fundraising campaign has been started, and we will work with the organisers of this campaign to agree an appropriate way to remember Kolo."
So far, the campaign has raised £3,835, more than three times the goal of £1,000.
