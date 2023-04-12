One of four Bedminster pubs which closed on same day reopens
- Published
One of four pubs which closed on the same day in a Bristol suburb has reopened its doors and there are plans for another to follow suit.
Bedminster pubs the Albert Lounge, Black Cat, London Inn and Tap & Barrel, all closed down on 29 March.
The pubs' owner said spiralling energy rates were the primary cause.
However, the Black Cat reopened on Good Friday and the London Inn plans to be back in business on 14 April.
Notices were placed on the doors of all four pubs in March saying that "due to unforeseen circumstances" they would be closed until further notice.
The Black Cat reopened under new management over the Easter weekend, with the pub announcing that Darren and Caroline Godfrey had taken on the lease.
They posted on Facebook to thank customers who came in for the reopening weekend.
Plans have also been announced for the London Inn to reopen with the pub asking people to support the new venture.
The Albert Lounge and Tap and Barrel both remain closed.
At the time of the closures both pubs posted on social media to say price rises regarding energy and suppliers had left them with no option but to cease trading.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk