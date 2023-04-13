Bristol airfield hangar refurbishment gets green light
- Published
Plans to convert an aircraft hangar into a "lifestyle hub" have been approved.
The Grade II listed aircraft hangar in Filton will be revitalised after YTL Developments' plan was backed by South Gloucestershire Council.
Originally built in 1917, Hangar 16U was used to house Battle of Britain fighter planes, in World War Two.
The hangar will be transformed into a new public library, café, gym, social and wellness hub.
Work to restore the building is due to start in the coming months, with a target opening date before the end of 2024.
Hangar 16U is located between The Hangar District and Filton's 15-acre Brabazon Park, which will be a "modern re-imagining" of Britain's historic public parks tradition, developers say.
Sebastian Loyn, planning and development director at YTL Developments, said: "As an early aircraft hangar in a pioneering era of aviation, it was at the centre of community life in north Bristol.
"The restoration work will transform it into a new local, social hub at the heart of the community once again.
"The restoration will also accelerate our vision to create a truly sustainable new neighbourhood at Brabazon, where every daily essential - from food shopping, to schools, exercise classes to evenings out - is just a 15-minute walk or cycle away."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk