Bedminster shopping centre dubbed the 'UK's saddest'
Redevelopment work planned for a shopping centre dubbed the "UK's saddest" has not started, despite planning approval granted in 2021.
All but one of the businesses in St Catherine's Place shopping centre in Bedminster, Bristol, have shut.
The Sun newspaper has dubbed the centre "the UK's saddest".
Firmstone Developments, which is behind the plans, said the centre would play a "key role" in regenerating the wider area.
The approved plans feature three tower blocks but do not include any affordable housing.
St Catherine's Place is on East Street, which is part of long-term £10m revitalisation plan.
Nick Townsend, a member of the Windmill Hill and Malago Community Planning Group (WHAM), said he felt the local community was not involved in the new plans for St Catherine's Place.
"St Cat's could be something really important for the community, but nobody reached out to the group," Mr Townsend said.
"This area has been neglected for decades. We are exhausted."
Mr Townsend added that East Street had some new restaurants and shops open recently, and St Catherine's Place could have been more involved in the development of the area.
"They could have been a lot more inventive in using that space," he said.
Firmstone Developments, the company which has planning permission to redevelop the centre, said: "St Catherine's Place will play a key role in the regeneration of East Street.
"We have a vision to revitalise this neglected part of Bedminster by building new homes, creating vibrant new public spaces and frontages, and promoting a more positive future for the local residents."
