Hungry Bristol families seek out free food schemes
- Published
Families struggling during the Easter school holidays because of rising costs have talked of the relief of being able to access free food.
Bristol charities and businesses like Glen's Kitchen and the Juice Community Project have been providing support.
Families have said they are finding it hard to afford to feed their children without their free school meals.
Single mum of three, Abbi, said she felt the pinch with her rising food bill during the holidays.
"Obviously when they're in school the food's covered and now to take them out to get the basic food it adds a good £56 or £60 a week to the shop," she said.
"It's a struggle, a lot more than I used to I can definitely feel the pinch. It actually made me a bit emotional coming to the charity. I don't feel judged here."
Cheryl King, from Juice Community Project, said the charity was there to provide for all hungry children.
"Every school holiday we're here. We're here if the children come, they're hungry, they need food," she said.
"It's really important that we see our community and if we see the children we know they're happy, we know they're safe.
"We've had a really tough week this week, with people coming in and finding it really hard but as long as they go out with a smile, it means everything."
Glen Crooks, who runs Glen's Kitchen in St Paul's, has also been making free food for children during the holiday.
"School is good because it helps them to eat properly. Its very important that the kids eat properly," he said.
"Parents can't even afford to buy the things, but having a summer school is good."
